Orange County garage fire leaves 1 dead

A person died after a fire in the garage of an Orange County home early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, crews received reports of a fire in the 11000 block of Paloma Avenue in Garden Grove at about 1:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a garage fire in a single-family home. The blaze was quickly knocked down.

A body was found inside the garage, along with a vehicle. The person is yet to be identified publicly.

No others were injured. The cause remains under investigation.