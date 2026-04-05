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Orange County garage fire leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person died after a fire in the garage of an Orange County home early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, crews received reports of a fire in the 11000 block of Paloma Avenue in Garden Grove at about 1:17 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a garage fire in a single-family home. The blaze was quickly knocked down. 

A body was found inside the garage, along with a vehicle. The person is yet to be identified publicly.

No others were injured. The cause remains under investigation.

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