Orange County employee fatally shot by off-duty sheriff's deputy, investigators say

An Orange County employee was fatally shot by an off-duty deputy at a Tustin apartment complex on Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened just after 5:20 p.m. at the Axiom Tustin apartments, in the 13000 block of Tustin East Drive, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear as the investigation continues, but the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Brittany Shaw, according to Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner.

"An employee of our Health Care Agency had been living with a deputy sheriff in the same house," Wagner said. "The Health Care Agency employee was out walking the dog in the morning; came home, the deputy sheriff was afraid of an intruder, thought there was an intruder, and shot the Health Care Agency employee."

Tustin police said they arrived at the scene and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors at the complex that spoke with CBS News Los Angeles said they never heard the sound of gunfire.

One neighbor said that he was asked by investigators if he could identify two women in a picture.

"The picture that they showed me, I didn't really recognize them, but I do know two people who are blonde and brunette and I think they live up there as well, so it might have been them," said Justin Chen. "They didn't tell me much else, they just said it was a big deal, but we weren't in any danger."

Police are classifying the incident as a death investigation. A press release shared on Friday afternoon did not mention who allegedly fired the gun.

"We're at the very earliest stages of the investigation," Wagner said. "I have no reason to believe it was anything more than what was reported to us and maybe int he next couple of days as the investigation pans out we'll learn more, whether this was just a tragic accident — which is exactly what it sounds like."

Investigators have not yet identified the deputy involved in the shooting. Orange County Sheriff's Department officials say that they have been notified and that the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave.