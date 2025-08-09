Orange County deputy shoots, injures man; deputy injured by police K-9

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Department shot and injured a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in Lake Forest on Thursday when deputies received reports of the incident involving 34-year-old Ethan Chase Mull.

Authorities discovered that the incident between Mull and a family member had occurred the previous day, but Mull had felony warrants out for his arrest. Those warrants included theft, weapons and narcotics-related offenses, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies located Mull at a store in the area of El Toro and Trabuco roads in Lake Forest at about 3 p.m. Deputies tried to detain him when he exited the store, but he then pointed a handgun at deputies, the department said.

At that point, one deputy shot Mull. He was transported to a local hospital. His current condition was not revealed by authorities.

During the same incident, a police K-9 bit a deputy. The deputy was treated at a local hospital and later released.

No other deputies were injured.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation, per protocol.