Orange County deputy shoots, injures man; deputy injured by police K-9

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Department shot and injured a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in Lake Forest on Thursday when deputies received reports of the incident involving 34-year-old Ethan Chase Mull.

Authorities discovered that the incident between Mull and a family member had occurred the previous day, but Mull had felony warrants out for his arrest. Those warrants included theft, weapons and narcotics-related offenses, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies located Mull at a store in the area of El Toro and Trabuco roads in Lake Forest at about 3 p.m. Deputies tried to detain him when he exited the store, but he then pointed a handgun at deputies, the department said. 

At that point, one deputy shot Mull. He was transported to a local hospital. His current condition was not revealed by authorities.

During the same incident, a police K-9 bit a deputy. The deputy was treated at a local hospital and later released.

No other deputies were injured.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation, per protocol.

