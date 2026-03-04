Orange County couple helping people evacuate as war with Iran intensifies

There are thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of Americans still trying to get out of the Middle East, a feat experts are saying is nearly impossible right now.

The Trump administration has received scrutiny from Americans trying to leave the region after most commercial flights were cancelled and the State Department experienced troubles with its hotline. Many said they either get an automated message or their call drops.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the line has been updated.

"I expect every single person in this room to report on that accurately," Leavitt said at the White House.

Lisa Eggleston said she was still experiencing problems.

"You sit on hold, for about 10 minutes and then it hangs up," Eggleston said.

With limited options and an expanding war zone, security experts like Alana Stott are now helping to get people out. From Orange County, she and her husband, Dean, a former member of the British special forces, are experts in conflict evacuation.

Dean was on the ground outside Gaza after the Hamas attacks on Israel in 2023. With Alana in Southern California, the couple helped get hundreds out of danger.

However, the couple said this situation is more complicated.

"Now, because it's pretty much all the Gulf States we're dealing with, it's a lot more difficult to coordinate because you've got people being told to move to one place, but you don't know where the next strike's coming," Alana said.

Even with a network of fixers and drivers ready to go, this time there's no quick way for Dean to get there. So, they're focused on helping people get into the few flights out. Their first tip is for people to avoid the airport if they don't have a confirmed ticket.

"I'm hearing about crossing from Dubai to Oman," Alana said. "I know a lot of people are making the flights, but if you don't have a flight booked, the chance of you being able to book that while you're in an airport with broken Wi-Fi and panic and everything going on around you ... Yes, there is that fear and that desperation to go home, but don't put yourself into a worse situation without really knowing that you're going to get out."

Her other big concern is panicked Americans getting help from people offering private transport. Alana said human trafficking happens in times of uncertainty and vulnerability.

"I had a call from Jerusalem today, two girls were taken from Jerusalem," Alana said. "They were from Atlanta, and it was a driver who said, 'I'll take you across to Egypt."

The White House said more than 17,000 Americans have made it home safely, but estimates put the number of Americans in the 14 countries with warnings to leave at roughly 1 million.