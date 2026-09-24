Orange County considers measures to protect sea turtle eggs in Seal Beach

Lifeguards and federal officers have stepped up patrols in Huntington Beach and Seal Beach, where a pair of Olive Ridley sea turtles laid eggs in the sand.

Protective fences and signs warn people to stay out around both nests. Seal Beach Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey said he's keeping tabs on the hurricane forecast and the potential for big swells.

"The turtle nest can withstand some water coming up and then leaving, but it can't withstand sitting water on top of the nest. That would basically ruin the whole situation," he said. "We're definitely concerned."

Bailey said they're considering measures such as berms and moving the eggs.

"These are questions for the scientists and the experts," Bailey said.

Lifeguards are also concerned about coyotes, which have been seen roaming the beach, raccoons and off-leash dogs that could disturb the nests.

Animal control officers are now patrolling the area. They're also considering placing a camera on the nest to livestream everything for the public.

A trail camera already points at the Huntington Beach nest for wildlife experts to monitor. Both nests have netting on all sides to keep critters away.

Turtle lovers and people who are just curious are making the trek to see where the mother has buried their eggs, which has never happened before on the West Coast.

Biologists said the turtles may come back in a week or so and lay more eggs.