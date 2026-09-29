Orange County confirms first West Nile virus deaths of the year

Orange County public health staff confirmed the first West Nile virus-related deaths of the year on Tuesday.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said it confirmed the deadly cases "in older adults this week" and didn't provide further specifics.

Public health staff said they have received 36 reports of West Nile virus infections so far this year. They believe that the true number of cases is higher because 80% of people infected with the disease do not experience symptoms and do not seek medical care.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those who passed. West Nile virus is endemic in Orange County, recurring every year during the summer months and continuing into the fall," County Health Officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong said. "This year has been particularly intense, with detections of the virus in humans, mosquitoes, and birds."

Earlier this month, the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District said the region was experiencing an unprecedented mosquito season with cases "off the charts."

On Sept. 15, vector control said it found 718 mosquito nets that tested positive for West Nile virus, a 925% increase from the 70 cases recorded during the same period a year ago. Now, the latest vector control data show 820 positive samples.

"The recent fatalities show how serious and harmful WNV can be," Chinsio-Kwong said. "The best way to reduce the risk of West Nile virus infection is to take measures to avoid mosquito bites and take measures to reduce mosquito breeding around your home."

The drastic increase in cases spans across Southern California, with Los Angeles County reporting its first West Nile virus death of the year in late August. Last week, the LA County Department of Public Health said case counts are the highest it's seen in nearly a decade.

Both counties urged residents to prevent mosquito bites by wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants when they go outside and using repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

West Nile virus disease is caused by bites from infected mosquitoes. The virus lives within several types of birds and spreads through the region when mosquitoes feed on the infected birds.

Public health staff said people over 50 and residents with health problems are at a greater risk of serious illnesses, including meningitis, encephalitis and limb paralysis.

There is no specific treatment for the disease and no vaccine to prevent infection, according to public health staff.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience any symptoms, but about 20% develop a fever with symptoms like: