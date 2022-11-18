Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Operation Gobble: Meal boxes, gift cards for needy families

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Operation Gobble: Meal boxes, gift cards for needy families
Operation Gobble: Meal boxes, gift cards for needy families 00:26

Five hundred local families will get to do Thanksgiving properly thanks to the generosity of "Operation Gobble."

Volunteers with the Rotary Club gave away meal boxes in Carson on Thursday at the DoubleTree hotel, located at 2 Civic Plaza Drive.

This is the 31st year of "Operation Gobble." The event is held to benefit families with children in local cities struggling with food shortage.

In addition to the meal boxes, families received a $25 grocery gift card to put the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meals.

For more information, visit Operation Gobble.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 5:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.