Operation Gobble: Meal boxes, gift cards for needy families

Five hundred local families will get to do Thanksgiving properly thanks to the generosity of "Operation Gobble."

Volunteers with the Rotary Club gave away meal boxes in Carson on Thursday at the DoubleTree hotel, located at 2 Civic Plaza Drive.

This is the 31st year of "Operation Gobble." The event is held to benefit families with children in local cities struggling with food shortage.

In addition to the meal boxes, families received a $25 grocery gift card to put the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meals.

For more information, visit Operation Gobble.