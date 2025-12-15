Watch CBS News
Ontario man arrested after allegedly shooting at car during road rage incident, CHP officers say

An Ontario man was arrested last week for allegedly shooting at another driver during a road rage incident on the 10 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

It happened on Dec. 4 on eastbound lanes near the Euclid Avenue offramp, according to an Instagram post from the CHP's Rancho Cucamonga Station.

Officers say that the road rage incident "escalated into a shooting from one vehicle to another."

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported," the post said. 

Investigators with the Rancho Cucamonga station and CHP's Inland Division Investigation Services Unit were able to identify the suspect as a 45-year-old man from Ontario. The suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, was arrested at his home. 

"During the investigation, officers also located several unregistered and illegal firearms at the suspect's home," the post said. 

The Ontario man was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of illegal firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. 

No further details were provided. 

