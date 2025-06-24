Ontario residents call on city leaders to address community's fear over immigration operations

Ontario residents called on city leaders at a council meeting, hoping that they would address the widespread fear over immigration operations across Southern California and in their city.

"With ICE now in our city, I ask: I want to know what your plan is to help us residents feel safe and have peace of mind?" said 14-year-old Ariana.

She was one of many who stood before the city council to say that she's worried for her friends, family and herself.

Mayor Paul Leon says that he doesn't believe anyone in Ontario is being profiled by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, hoping to reassure residents that they are safe to leave their homes and continue life as usual.

"I'm Hispanic, she's Hispanic, they're Hispanic," he said during the meeting. "I don't walk in fear, even though I know that some people are. I'm very sensitive to this."

Some residents say that people are so afraid because of videos they've seen circulating on social media.

"They're just hijacking, kidnapping people off the street," said Michael Angel Torres. "I mean, it's been going around every day."

Valeria Arias is a licensed marriage and family therapist and professor at Loma Linda University who says that some people may be experiencing vicarious trauma through what they're seeing online.

"The different emotional response, I think they carry widely because it has a lot to do with our personal experiences and our identity and our sense of safety," Arias said.

She says that people experiencing this reaction should disconnect from the internet and spend time with family members and trusted friends.

While speaking with CBS News Los Angeles reporters by text message, Mayor Leon said that Arias' message resonated with him deeply, and that they highlight a complex issue that many communities are now facing. He said that Ontario recognizes the complexities of the federal system and advocates for humane reform.