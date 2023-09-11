Ontario police shooting: Big-rig thief flees on foot after ramming cruiser

A man who stole a tractor-trailer in San Bernardino and rammed pursuing Ontario police cruisers, prompting an officer-involved shooting, was on the loose Monday morning.

Officers began pursuing a suspect who stole a big-rig tractor-trailer in Ontario at about midnight Monday near Mission Boulevard and Archibald Avenue.

The big-rig was originally stolen in San Bernardino, according to the Ontario Police Dept.

The suspect reportedly rammed a police cruiser, prompting at least one officer to shoot, Ontario police said.

The suspect ran from the vehicle near Market Street and the 60 Freeway in Riverside toward the Santa Ana riverbed.

The suspect remained at large as of 5 a.m. Monday as officers searched the area.

No suspect description was released.

No officers were injured. It was unclear if the suspect was wounded.