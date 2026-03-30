At least 2 people dead, several others injured after multi-vehicle crash in Ontario

At least two people are dead, and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 10 Freeway in Ontario on Monday morning.

The Ontario Fire Department said crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles between Euclid and Fourth Street shortly before midnight. The initial call was for 25 possible patients.

Three fire engines, one fire battalion and four ambulances responded to the scene. Firefighters helped transport one patient in critical condition, one in moderate and two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for several lanes on the freeway as crews work to clear the roadway. The CHP also requested six tow trucks to the scene to help remove the vehicles.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities have not provided details about how many people were involved.