Authorities searching for Ontario man reported missing in San Bernardino County river

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Authorities in San Bernardino County are searching for a man who went missing in a local river on Monday.

According to Chino Valley Fire District spokesperson Massiel Deguevara, the district was asked to assist in the search for a man who went missing in the river in the area of Archibald and Inland Empire avenues on Monday, which is near Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.

The missing man was identified only as a 30-year-old from Ontario.

A multi-agency search has been underway since Monday. On Tuesday, crews attempted to find the man between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. without success. Crews returned to the scene at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Rising water and weather conditions have forced the search to be called off in the evening hours on both Monday and Tuesday, Deguevara said.

As of Wednesday, crews with rescue dogs still appeared to be searching the river.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not clear if the man is believed to be dead or alive.

