Thousands of Inland Empire homes without natural gas after water seeps into service lines

More than two thousand homes and businesses in Ontario are without natural gas for several days after a water main break led water to seep into gas lines over the weekend.

It happened at around 9:20 a.m. near the 2200 block of S. Euclid Avenue, SoCalGas officials told CBS LA.

"SoCalGas crews responded quickly and discovered a broken water main that caused water intrusion into natural gas infrastructure serving the area," a statement from officials said.

In order to safely repair the issue, crews had to turn off natural gas service to the impacted area, which left nearly 2,200 people impacted.

As of Wednesday afternoon, service had been fully restored to 36 customers, according to SoCalGas.

One of the many who are still without gas since Sunday is Marina Casteneda.

"Our first thought was, 'Oh my gosh, did I pay our bill?'" Casteneda said. "Wait, there's people walking down the street and they're shutting off everyone's gas."

The water main break caused water to seep into gas lines serving six zones in Ontario and Chino, each of which has been shut down for repairs.

As of Wednesday, SoCalGas officials said that there were 300 workers in the impacted neighborhoods, going door to door and actively working to restore service to customers. Workers have been busy removing water from natural gas lines and gas meters at each property.

Repair work requires a SoCalGas technician who can perform safety checks outside of impacted homes or businesses.

They said that all repair work should be completed by the end of the week.