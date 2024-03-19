Ontario airport sees bump in passenger traffic

Ontario International Airport, an alternative for Southern California travelers, saw a 9% increase in passenger traffic in February, compared to the same month a year ago, marking the 36th month in a row of year-over-year increases, airport officials announced Monday.

According to the airport, 413,413 domestic passengers passed through Ontario airport in February, as well as 36,480 international fliers, increases of 5.7% and 68.3%, respectively.

"February proved to be another positive month for Ontario International as we extended our streak of consecutive months with higher passenger volume," Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority, said in a statement. "The numbers speak for themselves and are further evidence that ONT continues to be the airport of choice for Southern California."

Airport officials said the facility's passenger count increased by 9.2% in the first two months of year, with the number of domestic travelers up 5.2% and international passengers nearly 80% higher.