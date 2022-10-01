Only On: Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport.

At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.

The couple lived in Las Vegas together.

She said that Coolio was in Los Angeles visiting his daughter and son.

'"Am sorry I woke you up I get it you're tired I love you, I'm going to call you back make sure you answer your phone,"' Coolio told Ivey. "He knows I turn my ringer off at night. He says, 'I am going to call you back love you bye and that was it.'"

Unfortunately, the artist died later that day at the age of 59. The cause of death is still unknown at this moment.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said that it does not think that foul play played a role.

"At the end of the day, he was my go to. I was his go to anytime he needed something, he called me. He told me everything, his deepest darkest secrets. I was his best friend and he trusted me," Ivey told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen.

Ivey said that family was extremely important to the late rapper.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down concerts and outdoor performances, Coolio had lamented getting back out and touring.

"He was on top of the world he was doing what he loved, he was touring all quarantine and all he talked about was man I can't wait to get back on the road," Ivey said.