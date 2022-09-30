One wounded in shooting at Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported a little after 1 p.m. at the shopping center located on 500 Inland Center Drive. Police said that the shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court.

When officers arrived, they found once person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

San Bernardino police believe that the shooting was gang-related.

They are still searching for a suspect as they launched an investigation.