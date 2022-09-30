Watch CBS News
Local News

One wounded in shooting at Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 30 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 30 AM Edition) 02:14

Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino Friday afternoon. 

The shooting was reported a little after 1 p.m. at the shopping center located on 500 Inland Center Drive. Police said that the shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. 

When officers arrived, they found once person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

San Bernardino police believe that the shooting was gang-related. 

They are still searching for a suspect as they launched an investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 2:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.