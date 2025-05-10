Watch CBS News
One wounded in shooting at Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

A man was wounded during a shooting at Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey on Saturday afternoon. 

Police were dispatched to a parking lot in 9200 block of Vista del Mar a little after 7 p.m. after learning of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say he was conscious and breathing at the time of transport. 

No further information was provided. 

