One wounded after parking lot shooting at McDonald's in Cypress Park

One person was wounded during a shooting outside of a McDonald's in Cypress Park on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 5:55 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located near Figueroa Avenue and Avenue 26, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon involving multiple victims inside of a car at the location.

Upon arrival, they found one person, only identified as a man in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

There are no reports of any arrests being made in connection with the incident.

SkyCal was overhead as paramedics treated the patient in the parking lot before wheeling him into the back of an ambulance. Crime scene tape surrounded a large part of the parking lot outside of the restaurant.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.