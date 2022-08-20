One person hospitalized after being shot in Beverly Grove

Shooting investigation in West Hollywood; at least one person hospitalized

Shooting investigation in West Hollywood; at least one person hospitalized

Shooting investigation in West Hollywood; at least one person hospitalized

At least one person was transported to a hospital after a shooting unfolded in Beverly Grove on Friday.

At 5:25 p.m., Los Angeles County West Hollywood Sheriffs deputies responded to a shots fired call that took place at La Cienega and Beverly Boulevard, near the Beverly Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center, CBSLA has learned.

Two men were handcuffed by LAPD officers in West Hollywood after a shooting unfolded. CBSLA

While en route, sheriffs deputies were flagged down by witnesses at Santa Monica and N. San Vicente Boulevard where one victim was found with a gunshot wound.

There is no update on the condition of the victim who was shot. The person was transported to a nearby hospital.

It's unclear at this moment how the shooting unfolded and if there was another shooting that took place in the area.

However, Sky2 was over La Cienega and Beverly where it looked like at least two men were in handcuffs and surrounded by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide more information when it becomes available.

Tune into KCAL9 News at 8 p.m. to get the latest updates on this story. You can also watch the newscast on CBS News Los Angeles.