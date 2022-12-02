One of Karen Bass' step-daughters injured during hit-and-run crash in Fairfax District

One of Mayor-elect Karen Bass' step-daughters was injured during a hit-and-run crash in the Fairfax District on Thursday.

According to investigators with Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred a little after 9 a.m., when the car being driven by Bass' step-daughter was struck by a hit-and-run driver and forced into a yard near the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and Ferndale Street.

She was taken to a hospital for injuries she sustained during the incident, but has since been released.

Bass made a statement following the incident, which read:

"While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run. Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital. I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured her well-being. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances of this incident."

It was not clear which of her two step-daughters was involved in the crash.

As part of their investigation, officers were looking for surveillance footage in the area in hopes of determining the cause of the crash and possibly identifying the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Bass' biological daughter, Emilia Wright, and husband, Michael, were killed in an accident on the 405 Freeway in 2006.