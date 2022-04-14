Watch CBS News

One killed in South L.A. shooting; Shooter at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One shot outside an AutoZone 00:51

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. 

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the AutZone on West Florence Avenue. 

When first responders arrived to the scene one person required transport to a nearby hospital, where they later died. 

Authorities were still looking for the suspect, who was described as a Black adult male driving a black sedan. 

They also have not recovered the firearm used in the incident.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

First published on April 13, 2022 / 11:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.