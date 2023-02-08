Watch CBS News
Local

One injured in Westlake 3-car crash involving LAPD cruiser

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was injured in a three-car collision at Beverly and Alvarado streets in Westlake Wednesday morning. An LAPD vehicle was reportedly involved.

A Los Angeles Police Dept. cruiser was one of three vehicles that crashed about 7:35 a.m. at 2040 Beverly Blvd. just east of Alvarado.

A civilian man in his 20s was hospitalized with minor injuries. 

No further information was immediately available.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.