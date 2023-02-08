One injured in Westlake 3-car crash involving LAPD cruiser
One person was injured in a three-car collision at Beverly and Alvarado streets in Westlake Wednesday morning. An LAPD vehicle was reportedly involved.
A Los Angeles Police Dept. cruiser was one of three vehicles that crashed about 7:35 a.m. at 2040 Beverly Blvd. just east of Alvarado.
A civilian man in his 20s was hospitalized with minor injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
