One injured in Westlake 3-car crash involving LAPD cruiser

One person was injured in a three-car collision at Beverly and Alvarado streets in Westlake Wednesday morning. An LAPD vehicle was reportedly involved.

A Los Angeles Police Dept. cruiser was one of three vehicles that crashed about 7:35 a.m. at 2040 Beverly Blvd. just east of Alvarado.

A civilian man in his 20s was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.