One hospitalized after car crash involving Moreno Valley home

One person was hospitalized after a two-car crash involving a home in Moreno Valley early Saturday.

It happened just before 11:25 a.m. on Brodiaea Avenue and Brandt Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

They say that two cars crashed, resulting in moderate damage to both vehicles and a home in the area.

"One vehicle occupant required extrication and was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital," firefighters said. The occupant of the second car refused care by paramedics after they evaluated them at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.