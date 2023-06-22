One DoorDash employee shot, another injured in Baldwin Hills

Two injured in shooting while delivering food in Baldwin Hills

A woman was shot and a man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in the Baldwin Village area.

The victims were DoorDash employees and the shooting occurred just before midnight near the 4000 block of Gelber Place near Pinafore Street.

The woman was shot in the back while they were delivering food and the man was injured by broken glass caused from the gunshots. The victims then drove to a McDonald's at Obama Boulevard and La Brea Avenue where they called police.

Authorities are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

Police said the shooter was also in a car and drove off after the shooting. No description of the suspect was given.