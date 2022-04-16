One dead, two wounded in Palmdale shooting

One man was killed and two others hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Palmdale.

Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at around 12:12 a.m. to the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy David Yoo of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and two additional victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about these shootings was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.