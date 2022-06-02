One dead following shooting in Lincoln Heights
A fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights left one person dead Thursday morning.
The scene unfolded just after 3 a.m. near Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find one person dead at the scene.
As detectives began to investigate the incident, there was no information on the suspect or a motive in the shooting readily available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
