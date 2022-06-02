Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead following shooting in Lincoln Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights left one person dead Thursday morning. 

The scene unfolded just after 3 a.m. near Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find one person dead at the scene. 

As detectives began to investigate the incident, there was no information on the suspect or a motive in the shooting readily available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.  

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 5:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.