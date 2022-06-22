Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One dead following five-car crash on 5 FWY in Santa Fe Springs
One dead following five-car crash on 5 FWY in Santa Fe Springs 00:35

A three-vehicle crash on the I-5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs left one person dead early Wednesday morning. 

The collision was first reported just before 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Carmenita Road. One of the vehicles overturned at some point during the crash, landing on its roof. 

At least one of the vehicles involved was a semi truck. 

Investigators reported that one person, a man in his 40s, was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

All lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed for several hours as California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert in the area, though all were reopened as of 7 a.m. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 4:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.