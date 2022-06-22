One dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs
A three-vehicle crash on the I-5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
The collision was first reported just before 2 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Carmenita Road. One of the vehicles overturned at some point during the crash, landing on its roof.
At least one of the vehicles involved was a semi truck.
Investigators reported that one person, a man in his 40s, was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed for several hours as California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert in the area, though all were reopened as of 7 a.m.
