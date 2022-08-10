Watch CBS News
One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. 

The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. 

Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. 

The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 

