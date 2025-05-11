Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, dozens injured in 60 Freeway tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

One person killed, 20 others injured in 60 Freeway crash involving tour bus
One person killed, 20 others injured in 60 Freeway crash involving tour bus 00:27

The California Highway Patrol reports that one person has died, and dozens of others are injured in a tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights.

The incident was reported at 5:01 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Azusa Avenue, according to the CHP.

The tour bus was carrying approximately 60 passengers who had to be rescued following the crash. Authorities said at least one person sustained critical injuries, and 32 people in total were transported to local hospitals. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.