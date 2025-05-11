One dead, dozens injured in 60 Freeway tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights

The California Highway Patrol reports that one person has died, and dozens of others are injured in a tour bus crash in Hacienda Heights.

The incident was reported at 5:01 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 60 Freeway near Azusa Avenue, according to the CHP.

The tour bus was carrying approximately 60 passengers who had to be rescued following the crash. Authorities said at least one person sustained critical injuries, and 32 people in total were transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.