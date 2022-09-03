Watch CBS News
One dead, boy hospitalized after two-car crash involving big rig in Lake Los Angeles area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A two-car crash involving a semi truck left one man dead and a boy hospitalized Friday evening. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred a little before 6:45 p.m. on 170th Street East and Longmeadow Avenue in the Lake Los Angeles area. 

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, though first responders on the scene found one of the people involved, a man, dead at the scene. 

A boy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and was in unknown condition as of Saturday evening. 

Officers did not disclose which vehicle either of the people were in. 

First published on September 3, 2022 / 7:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

