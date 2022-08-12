Watch CBS News
One dead after single-car crash in South Los Angeles

One person was killed in a single-car crash in South Los Angeles late Thursday evening. 

The crash occurred at around 9:50 p.m. on East 23rd Street near Central Avenue, where the driver of an undisclosed vehicle slammed into the back of a park truck. 

Due to the force of the collision, the person was trapped inside of their vehicle. 

By the time Los Angeles Fire Department first responders arrived, the person had already died. 

There were no additional injuries reported and investigators were working to determine what caused the crash. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 4:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

