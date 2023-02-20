One dead after massive tree falls onto car in Anaheim
One person is dead after a tree fell onto a vehicle in Anaheim early Sunday afternoon.
According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, the massive tree toppled onto the car in the 400 block of N. Harbor Boulevard at around 2:50 p.m.
The victim's identity was not released.
It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall over.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
