One dead after massive tree falls onto car in Anaheim

By KCAL-News Staff

One person is dead after a tree fell onto a vehicle in Anaheim early Sunday afternoon.

According to Metro Cities Fire Authority, the massive tree toppled onto the car in the 400 block of N. Harbor Boulevard at around 2:50 p.m. 

The victim's identity was not released. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall over. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

February 19, 2023 / 4:15 PM

