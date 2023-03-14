On Your Side: IIHS list of 2023's safest vehicles

A new list of the safest vehicles on the road is out. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety puts out this list every year, but this year they made the requirements even tougher.

The IIHS looked at 2023 models, and 48 vehicles qualified for awards.

They needed to provide exceptional occupant protection in crash tests, which are three frontal tests and a side-crash test, as well as technology that prevents a crash -- such as decent headlights, and front-crash prevention technology.

And these features needed to be available for all trims and packages, not just the pricier ones.

The highest award went to the Acura Integra for small cars, and the Subaru Outback and the Toyota Camry for midsize cars.

For small SUVs, the winners were the Honda CR-V and HR-V, the Lexus UX and the Subaru Electric Solterra.

For midsize SUVs, the Hyundai Palisade, the Kia Telluride, the Nissan Pathfinder, the Subaru Ascent, the Toyota Highlander and the EV Volkswagen iD.4.

For minivans, the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota Sienna took top honors.

The Toyota Tundra fared the best in the large pickup truck category.

In the midsize luxury SUV category, Acura, Lexus, Infiniti, Volvo and Tesla all had models that scored the highest.

"The big winner this year was Toyota, with 15 award-winning vehicles. Honda was close behind with eight awards and then Mazda had six awards," said IIHS President David Harkey. "I think the disappointment this year, as it has now been now for the last couple years, is the lack of domestic automakers."

This year, several electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids took top honors, from Tesla to the new Rivian.

Check out the full IIHS list of 2023 Top Safety Picks here.