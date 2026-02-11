Watch CBS News
Crash, fuel spill close all lanes of the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

A fuel spill and a crash closed all lanes of the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove on Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays to the morning commute. 

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert on the freeway at Harbor Boulevard. 

CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their commute. Some alternate routes are the westbound 91 Freeway, the southbound 55 Freeway and Garden Grove Boulevard. 

CBS LA anchor Kalyna Astrinos says the backup is about 22 minutes from Fairview Street to Harbor Boulevard. 

It is unknown when all lanes will reopen. 

