Crash, fuel spill close all lanes of the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove

A fuel spill and a crash closed all lanes of the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove on Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays to the morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert on the freeway at Harbor Boulevard.

CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their commute. Some alternate routes are the westbound 91 Freeway, the southbound 55 Freeway and Garden Grove Boulevard.

CBS LA anchor Kalyna Astrinos says the backup is about 22 minutes from Fairview Street to Harbor Boulevard.

It is unknown when all lanes will reopen.