Ohtani has 3 homers, 10 RBIs and becomes first 50-50 player as Dodgers rout Marlins, 20-4

Shohei Ohtani became the first player in major league history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season when he homered three times and stole two bases to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a playoff-clinching 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

"Happy, relieved and very respectful to the peers and everybody who came before me to play this sport of baseball," Ohtani said through an interpreter.

Ohtani also became the first player with three homers and two steals in a game. He doubled twice, had a career-best six hits and set a Dodgers record with 10 RBIs. His 51 homers this season broke Shawn Green's franchise record of 49, set in 2001.

"The individual performance tonight was remarkable," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "With this game of baseball, it was a win for Major League Baseball. I know people all over the globe were watching this game and we're excited to see that they got a chance to witness history."

The Japanese star began the day two homers and one steal shy of the 50-50 mark. Ohtani doubled to lead off the game and then swiped third to get to 50 steals. He stole his 51st base in the second inning.

Ohtani homered in the sixth off reliever George Soriano, a 438-foot drive to the second deck in right-center. His 49th homer put the Dodgers ahead 9-3. His turn came again in the seventh and Ohtani connected with his historic blast, an opposite-field shot over the left-field wall against Mike Baumann.

"Being honest, it was something I wanted to get it over as soon as possible," Ohtani said. "The balls were being exchanged every time I came up to bat."

Ohtani was mobbed by his Dodgers teammates when he reached the dugout. The crowd of 15,548 continued cheering until Ohtani emerged from the dugout for a curtain call.

The Marlins' home ballpark has special significance to Ohtani. It's where he struck out star slugger Mike Trout for the final out of Japan's victory over the United States in the championship of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

"I've had perhaps the most memorable moments here in my career and this stadium has become one of my favorite stadiums," Ohtani said.

With first base open before Ohtani's first two homers, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker opted to have Soriano and Baumann pitch to Ohtani instead of intentionally walking him.

"If it was a tight game, one run lead or we're down one, I probably put him on," Schumaker said. "Down that many runs, that's a bad move baseball-wise, karma-wise, baseball god-wise. You go after him to see if you can get him out. I think out of respect for the game, we were going to go after him. He hit the home run. That's just part of the deal."

The Dodgers respected Schumaker's decision.

"A lot of us actually looked at the opposing dugout and I think a lot of the coaches were telling Skip, 'Hey, we should walk him right here,'" Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said. "I've always loved Skip. When he was the first base coach in San Diego, I always talked to him. I heard all guys love to play for him. For him to do that, that's awesome."

Added Roberts: "The game was certainly out of hand. Guys got their starters out and then to take that potential moment away from the fans, Shohei himself, Skip understood that. It was bigger than that and I've got nothing for respect for that."

Ohtani faced infielder Vidal Bruján in the ninth and hit his third homer — a 440-foot, three-run blast that highlighted a six-run inning.

Ohtani's historic day nearly included a cycle. He was thrown out at third while attempting to stretch his second double into a triple.

The NL West-leading Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive playoff berth and reduced their magic number to clinch the division to six.

Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. Flaherty (13-7) walked two and struck out five.

Ohtani put the Dodgers ahead 7-1 with a two-run double in the third off Edward Cabrera (4-8), who was lifted after issuing consecutive walks with the bases loaded.

Andy Pages hit a two-run double in the seventh to increase Los Angeles' lead to 12-3 and scored on Ohtani's second homer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Miguel Rojas (illness) was available to pinch-hit and will return Friday, Roberts said.

Marlins: Bruján (shoulder sprain) and OF Derek Hill (left shoulder impingement) were reinstated from the injured list.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Have not named a starter for the opener of a three-game home series Friday against LHP Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA) and Colorado.

Marlins: Continue their final homestand of the season Friday with RHP Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.70) opening a three-game series against Atlanta. RHP Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01) will start for the Braves.