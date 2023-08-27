Oh, deer! First responders rescue wildlife stuck in gated community fence

Local first responders answering the call of duty assisted a deer that became stuck in a gated community fence in the Westlake Village.

(credit: LACoFD)

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said Engine and Patrol 144 responded to the call and were able to free the deer.

"LACOFD often have the necessary resources to handle these types of rescues," the department said via Twitter. "Their assistance can make a difference in ensuring the well-being and safety of wildlife."

To see the complete clip, click here.