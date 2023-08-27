Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Oh, deer! First responders rescue wildlife stuck in gated community fence

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Local first responders answering the call of duty assisted a deer that became stuck in a gated community fence in the Westlake Village.  

deer.jpg
(credit: LACoFD)

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said Engine and Patrol 144 responded to the call and were able to free the deer. 

"LACOFD often have the necessary resources to handle these types of rescues," the department said via Twitter. "Their assistance can make a difference in ensuring the well-being and safety of wildlife."

To see the complete clip, click here

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 12:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.