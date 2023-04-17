Watch CBS News
Officer-involved shooting near Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

Long Beach police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is unclear if anyone has been hit.

Authorities said there is ongoing police activity near the Acura Grand Prix and they are asking attendees to avoid the area by the Green Gate.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we get more information.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 5:50 PM

