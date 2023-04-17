Officer-involved shooting near Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach

Long Beach police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

Police responded to the area around 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is unclear if anyone has been hit.

Authorities said there is ongoing police activity near the Acura Grand Prix and they are asking attendees to avoid the area by the Green Gate.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we get more information.

#LBPD is on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the area of Ocean and Elm Avenue. Heavy traffic, please avoid the area. PIO is en route; media staging location to follow. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 17, 2023