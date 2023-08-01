Officer hospitalized after shooting in Whittier
A Whittier police officer was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting in the 7300 block of Pickering Avenue.
The gunman was also shot and hospitalized. Both the shooter and the officer are in an unknown condition at this time.
This is developing news. Check back for more details.
