Off-duty LASD sergeant killed in single-car crash in Valencia

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant was killed in a single-car crash in Valencia on Thursday.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but the department says that the fatal collision happened at around 11 p.m. near McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

On Friday, they identified the victim as 43-year-old Jason Viger, a Homicide Bureau Sergeant who joined the department in 2008. He previously held positions at the North County Correctional Facility, Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station and the Narcotics Bureau.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic death of one of our valued department members, Homicide Bureau Sgt. Jason Viger, who was tragically killed in an off-duty vehicle traffic collision," said part of a statement from LASD. "Our condolences and prayers are with Jason's family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

Viger is survived by his parents, four children and three siblings, one of whom is also a sergeant with LASD, the department said.

They remember him as a "passionate" person who "loved being a deputy sheriff." He enjoyed golf and watching his children play sports, they said.

"His untimely passing has profoundly impacted our department," said Sheriff Robert Luna in the released statement. "He will be greatly missed within the LASD family, and his unwavering dedication to protecting and serving our community will leave a lasting legacy."

No further information was provided.