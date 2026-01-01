Off-duty DHS agent shoots, kills armed neighbor in Northridge, police say

An off-duty agent who works for the Department of Homeland Security shot and killed a neighbor who allegedly fired gunshots into the air shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve in Northridge, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to reports of a man firing rifle shots into the air around 10:40 p.m. on the 17150 block of Roscoe Drive.

At one point, a neighbor who was also armed confronted the suspect. The neighbor, an off-duty DHS agent, then shot the suspect.

The suspect, who remains unidentified publicly as of Thursday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. It's not yet clear if the deceased suspect pointed or fired their weapon toward the off-duty agent.

No arrests were made as of Thursday morning, although it's unclear if that will remain the case as the investigation progresses. No additional details were immediately made available.