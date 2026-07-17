OC Fair opens in Costa Mesa

The 2026 OC Fair opened on Friday, and fairgoers can experience all the fair has to offer for the next 23 days, until Aug. 16.

For soccer fans who don't want to miss the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup finals, huge screens will be set up in four locations this weekend.

Carnival

There are over 50 rides and 30 games to enjoy, with plenty of kid-friendly rides like the Balloon Ride and Big Wheel Ferris wheel, and the Goliath Slide.

Food

From savory eats to everything fried and sweet treats, there are more than 100 food vendors serving up fair food, and for a chance to try a little of everything, the Taste of the Fair promotion offers samplings for $5 at participating booths.

Entertainment

Musical performances, including Trevor Noah, Nelly, Midland, and more, take place at the Pacific Amphitheater, while The Hangar features tribute acts such as Twisted Gypsy, Yachty By Nature, and Swift Nation, a Taylor Swift sing-along tribute.

Concert tickets include same-day access to the fair.

Monster trucks, demolition derbies, and the Nerveless Nocks Daredevil Circus are bringing the adrenaline, stunts, huge tires, and gigantic thrills to the Action Sports Arena.

Animals

Various 4-H and FFA livestock competitions and animal exhibits will be on display in the Livestock Area near Yellow Gate. Pet and feed goats, sheep, pigs and more in the petting zoo.

Tickets

General admission on Wednesday, Thursday: $13

General admission on Friday, Saturday, Sunday: $18

Seniors, 65 and up: $10

Kids, 6 through 12: $9

Kids, 5 and younger, are free

Parking is $15 for cars and motorcycles

Hours

The OC Event Center at 88 Fair Dr. opens its gates on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, hours run from 11 a.m. to midnight.