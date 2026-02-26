Oakland residents arrested for armed robbery in Beverly Hills

After a nearly two-year investigation, Beverly Hills police arrested five Oakland residents accused of violently beating two people during an armed robbery along Rodeo Drive.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it partnered with the United States Marshals Service Task Force to arrest:

Kingikirah Stevenson, 31,

D'Angelo Tedla, 22,

Kingelijah Stevenson, 18,

Wendel Stevenson, 18,

Jaeyden Duncan, 18.

All of the suspects were booked for robbery and conspiracy. Tedla, Duncan, Kingelijah Stevenson and Wendel Stevenson were also booked with assault with a deadly weapon.

"This case reflects the Beverly Hills Police Department's unwavering commitment to public safety and to holding violent

offenders accountable, regardless of where they attempt to flee," Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook said.

The armed robbery happened on Nov. 23, 2024, outside of a retail store along Rodeo Drive. Officers said one of the suspects held the two victims, a man and a woman, at gunpoint while the others forcibly stole two handbags.

During the altercation, one of the suspects struck the man in the back of his head with a firearm, and the woman was thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked.

They ran off with the stolen handbags, cash and an engagement ring before jumping into a white rental vehicle.