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San Bernardino County deputies fatally shoot man wanted for alleged assault in Oak Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies fatally shot a man who was wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the Oak Hills area, near Hesperia, on Saturday.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. on May 2, 2026, when deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station were called to the 9000 block of Whitehaven Road for reports of an assault with a weapon, according to a news release from SBSD. Deputies were told that the suspect, identified as 67-year-old Anthony Gerard Tevis, allegedly hit a victim with a rake and that he had a firearm inside a residence in the area. 

"Deputies arrived and began an investigation," the release said. "The suspect drove a vehicle at a high rate of speed toward the victims. A lethal force encounter occurred and Tevis was struck by gunfire."

The vehicle came to a stop after the shooting, at which point deputies said they began administering life-saving measures on Tevis. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead. 

Circumstances leading up to what caused the alleged assault remain under investigation, deputies said. The incident is being investigated by SBSD's Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact detectives at 909-890-4904.

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