Riverside County firefighters battle 50-acre brush fire in San Timoteo Canyon

Riverside County firefighters battled a brush fire burning in the San Timoteo Canyon near Redlands on Saturday.

It was reported at around 5 p.m. near Live Oak Canyon Road and San Timoteo Road in the Ordway neighborhood, according to Cal Fire.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire is said to have burned just under 46 acres. Both ground and air resources were used to fight the fire, which could be seen burning through light vegetation in the area with SkyCal overhead.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.