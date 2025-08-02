Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside County firefighters battle 50-acre brush fire in San Timoteo Canyon

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Riverside County firefighters battled a brush fire burning in the San Timoteo Canyon near Redlands on Saturday. 

It was reported at around 5 p.m. near Live Oak Canyon Road and San Timoteo Road in the Ordway neighborhood, according to Cal Fire. 

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire is said to have burned just under 46 acres. Both ground and air resources were used to fight the fire, which could be seen burning through light vegetation in the area with SkyCal overhead. 

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue