Nurses at Anaheim hospital hold 1-day strike to voice concerns about employee turnover

Austin Turner
Registered nurses at an Orange County hospital are holding a one-day strike on Tuesday, claiming that management has refused to address concerns related to high nurse turnover.

The nursing staff at West Anaheim Medical Center said in a news release that it wants a new contract to improve conditions for safe patient care, provide ways to attract new nurses and retain them, and keep up on legal requirements on nurse-to-patient ratios.

"Our emergency department is often completely full with a large lobby of patients waiting to be seen," said Liz Rivera, RN in the telemetry unit. "Having a strong, experienced, well-trained workforce in all units will make a huge difference in getting our patients timely and critical care throughout the hospital."

Heather Foy, a nurse in the intensive care unit, said the hospital perpetually hires new graduates, who leave for other opportunities quickly after completing their training.

"In my twelve years at WAMC, nurse retention has not been this dire. We are truly exhausted and need real solutions," she said.

Registered nurses at West Anaheim Medical Center went on a single-day strike on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to protest high turnover at the hospital, they said.

In a statement, WAMC said it has already implemented pay increases for nursing staff that went into effect last week, and its latest proposal in contract negotiations provides benefits it calls among the best in the nation.

"We value our employees and their dedication to caring for our community, and in turn, we are committed to ensuring that our mission endures," the statement reads. "West Anaheim Medical Center continues to be a trusted source for healthcare in Orange County, receiving national patient safety and quality recognitions while providing vital care for its community, including A-grades in patient safety, health equity, community benefit, and clinical outcomes from the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. None of this would have been possible without our dedicated staff. We are committed to ensuring a workplace that honors their work and continues to provide lifesaving care."

WAMC said the strike will not disrupt patient care.

The nurses said negotiations have been ongoing since February and have included three days with a federal mediator. It's not yet clear when the sides will return to the bargaining table.

Aerial footage on Tuesday morning showed a large group of nurses gathered outside of the hospital in solidarity.

The nurses are expected to return to work on Wednesday.

