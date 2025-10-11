Nurse dies days after Northern California medical helicopter crashes onto Highway 50

The nurse who was on board the helicopter that crashed in Sacramento has died, REACH Air Medical Services said on Saturday.

Suzie Smith was identified as one of the people who was in the medical helicopter that crashed onto Highway 50 on Monday. She was seriously injured and had been in critical and unstable condition since the crash.

"We will remember Suzie as a pillar of the EMS and healthcare community who saved countless lives by delivering compassionate care in their darkest hours," REACH said. "Suzie's 50-year career as a nurse included nearly 21 years with REACH, and we are proud to call her our colleague and friend."

The crash happened while the REACH 5 Medical Air crew was heading back to Redding after dropping off a patient at UC Davis Medical Center. Also onboard was a pilot and paramedic, who remain in critical condition. REACH identified them as Chad Millward, the pilot, and Margaret "DeDe" Davis, the paramedic.

Smith is survived by her husband, son, two sisters and a brother.

"It's with a heavy heart that I write this message. I got to hold my mother while she passed last night but her legacy is far from over," her son Gabriel Smith said in a Facebook post. "In my mother's line of work she was never far from death but she never let it harden her heart. She knew every second was precious and chose to spend that time helping others and building communities."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.