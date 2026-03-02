2 people found shot to death inside Porter Ranch home

Two people were found shot to death inside a home in Porter Ranch on Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 20000 block of Como Lane, north of the 118 Freeway and west of Mason Avenue, where a man and woman were found dead from gunshot wounds, LAPD officials told CBS LA.

LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division detectives, who have assumed the investigation, said that they did not believe there were any outstanding suspects and that there was no threat to the public.

SkyCal flew over the neighborhood late Monday night, where officers had blocked off the street with police tape as they surveyed the scene.

No further information was provided by investigators.