Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hospitalized after Northridge hit-and-run crash; Los Angeles police investigating

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A pedestrian was hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northridge on Sunday night, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers. 

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. near Roscoe Boulevard and White Oak Avenue, where an unidentified pedestrian was struck by a gray four-door sedan, police said. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, crews told CBS LA. 

No information was immediately available as the preliminary investigation got underway. SkyCal flew overhead as several officers surveyed the spot where the crash had happened. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue