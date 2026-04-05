Pedestrian hospitalized after Northridge hit-and-run crash; Los Angeles police investigating

A pedestrian was hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northridge on Sunday night, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. near Roscoe Boulevard and White Oak Avenue, where an unidentified pedestrian was struck by a gray four-door sedan, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, crews told CBS LA.

No information was immediately available as the preliminary investigation got underway. SkyCal flew overhead as several officers surveyed the spot where the crash had happened.