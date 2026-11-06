2-month-old killed, mother gravely injured in Northridge "non-contact hit and run," Los Angeles police say

Los Angeles police are seeking help locating a driver who allegedly caused a "non-contact fatal traffic collision" that killed a 2-month-old infant and gravely injured the mother in Northridge on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, Los Angeles Police Department detectives said the crash happened at around 3:10 p.m. as the driver of a 2025 Toyota Crown was driving east on Roscoe Boulevard, approaching Louise Avenue at a green light. At the same time, a silver sedan was making a left turn.

A white pickup truck following the sedan "proceeded to make a left turn directly behind the sedan without yielding to oncoming traffic," police said.

The pickup truck involved in the deadly non-contact hit-and-run crash in Northridge on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

"To avoid colliding with the pickup truck, the Toyota Crown veered left onto oncoming traffic," according to the release. The driver then lost control and collided head-on with another vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Prius.

All three occupants of the Prius suffered severe injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The driver was transporting a 20-year-old mother and her 2-month-old baby, who died from injuries suffered in the crash, police said. The mother remained in grave condition as of Friday night.

Police said the driver of the Toyota Crown remained at the scene, while the pickup truck driver fled south on Louise Avenue.

LAPD's Valley Traffic Division detectives urged aqnyone who was in the area or who knows more about the crash to contact them at 818-644-8255 or 818-644-8033.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver through LA"s Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.