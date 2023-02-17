Northridge marijuana-grow warehouse broken into, suspects at large
Multiple suspects drove a vehicle through a gate to break into a marijuana-growing operation in a Northridge warehouse early Friday morning and got away.
Los Angeles police responded to a burglary report at a warehouse on the 8600 block of North Crebs Avenue at Parthenia Street at about 3:20 a.m. Friday.
Police said suspects used a vehicle to break through a front gate and damaged rolling steel doors to enter the building.
Multiple suspects took items from the warehouse before fleeing in an unknown vehicle.
The warehouse is the site of a marijuana growing operation.
It was not immediately determined what was stolen, police said.
